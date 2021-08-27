Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,246,000 after purchasing an additional 293,353 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,956,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,290,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 234,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 184,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $31.76 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64.

