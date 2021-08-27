H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stake Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.