Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 25,220 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 56,742 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 207,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CBAY opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

