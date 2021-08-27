30,000 Shares in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Shares of NYSE PANA opened at $9.77 on Friday. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.
Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
