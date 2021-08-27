30,000 Shares in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Shares of NYSE PANA opened at $9.77 on Friday. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

