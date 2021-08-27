Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $65.35 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of HOOD opened at $46.86 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

