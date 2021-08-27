Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 338 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

