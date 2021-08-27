Critical Analysis: Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and Identiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A Identiv 0.43% -5.79% -2.94%

This table compares Markforged and Identiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A Identiv $86.92 million 4.43 -$5.11 million ($0.26) -66.88

Markforged has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Identiv.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Markforged and Identiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67 Identiv 0 0 3 0 3.00

Markforged currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 53.43%. Identiv has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.33%. Given Markforged’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Identiv.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Identiv shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Identiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc. engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments. The Identity segment consists of products and solutions enabling secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security market and protecting assets and objects in the Internet of Things with radio frequency identification. The Premises segment offers solutions to address the premises security market for government and enterprise, including access control, video surveillance, analytics, customer experience, and other applications. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

