Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Geraldine Elliott Sells 50,000 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.20 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Amundi purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,475,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

