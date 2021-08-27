Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $40.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.98.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,584,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.