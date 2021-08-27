Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells $1,017,224.01 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bill R. Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of Integer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50.
ITGR stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Integer by 54.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Integer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Integer by 0.3% during the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 34,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Integer by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
