Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells $1,017,224.01 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bill R. Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of Integer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50.

ITGR stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.50.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Integer by 54.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Integer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Integer by 0.3% during the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 34,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Integer by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

