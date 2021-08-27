Robert Buckley Sells 8,363 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Buckley sold 48 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.57, for a total transaction of $7,131.36.

NOVT stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Novanta by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

