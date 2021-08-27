Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,573 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,180 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $1,121,342.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $1,143,449.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $1,170,904.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,182,542.91.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28.

IBKR stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after buying an additional 944,759 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,988,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after buying an additional 695,169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after buying an additional 679,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

