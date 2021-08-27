Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,974 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $77.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.