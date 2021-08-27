Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Shares of PSA opened at $316.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.50. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $208.19 and a 52-week high of $326.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

