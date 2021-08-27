Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC opened at $259.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

