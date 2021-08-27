Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 825 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271,690 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.28. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

