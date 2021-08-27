Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

