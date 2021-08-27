First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the July 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $13,114,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 29,979 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 351.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $692,000.

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $20.20 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

