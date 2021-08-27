Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at DA Davidson

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of PLAB opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $879.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.89. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $245,130 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

