JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the July 29th total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.23. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 519.77% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 283,500 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,863,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.