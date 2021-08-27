Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
VIOT stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $340.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.49. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $18.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
