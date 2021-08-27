Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

VIOT stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $340.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.49. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

