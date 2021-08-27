Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Up 4,900.0% in August

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 143.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust, which engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.