Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $69,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $111.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

