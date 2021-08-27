Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 131.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 18.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,561,000 after acquiring an additional 839,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 1.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,445,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,708 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.