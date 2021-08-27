Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,630 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USCR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

