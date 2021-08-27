Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $24,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

NBIX stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

