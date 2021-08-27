New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,615 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

