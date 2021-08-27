New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.72 Million Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,925 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.70% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $24,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFSC stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.