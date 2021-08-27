New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 142,934 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,097,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,934 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Amcor worth $24,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,630,000 after buying an additional 612,259 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 21.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,797,000 after buying an additional 1,733,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,352,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 585,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,566,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,702,000 after buying an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

