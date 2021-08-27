New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 35,958 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,958 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.50% of Travel + Leisure worth $25,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $5,707,000. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $2,497,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $19,008,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

