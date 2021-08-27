City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

City Office REIT stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in City Office REIT by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in City Office REIT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in City Office REIT by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

