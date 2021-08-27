Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $810.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after buying an additional 413,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after buying an additional 256,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after buying an additional 305,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

