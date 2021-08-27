Jim C. Walton Sells 254,700 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WMT opened at $147.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.02. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

