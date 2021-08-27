The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.88.

Shares of OSK opened at $115.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

