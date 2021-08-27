Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.95.

NYSE ESTC opened at $153.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.85. Elastic has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 412.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

