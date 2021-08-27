IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

IGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

IGMS stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of -1.27. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). Research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $98,541.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,734 shares of company stock worth $524,633 over the last ninety days. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 534,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,527 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,710 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after acquiring an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

