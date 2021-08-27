Jefferies Financial Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $450.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $463.69.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $457.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.01. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $459.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $22,840,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.