Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PG&E by 656.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in PG&E by 24.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

