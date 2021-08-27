Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,755 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $148.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.88.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

