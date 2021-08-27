WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

