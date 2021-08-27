New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $23,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $385.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

