Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 663,362 shares.The stock last traded at $9.11 and had previously closed at $8.95.

INN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,963 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 100,379.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,047,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

