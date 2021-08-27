Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CIO Sells $2,069,000.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ARE opened at $204.64 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.69. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

