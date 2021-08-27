Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $312.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $224.33 and a 1-year high of $316.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.