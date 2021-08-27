WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 110,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 175,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.