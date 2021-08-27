National Bankshares Raises Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$12.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -678.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$9.40 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,221.05%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

