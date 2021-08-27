National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$102.00 by Analysts at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NA. Cormark increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$104.50.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$99.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.01. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$62.50 and a 52-week high of C$100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

