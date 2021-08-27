Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.94.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$132.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.75 and a 52 week high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,732. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total value of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$738,024.67. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

