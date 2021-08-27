Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 8.2%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.37. 110,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,198,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAC. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 418.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 200,191 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 82.0% during the first quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 75,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.