Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s share price rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.05 and last traded at $46.03. Approximately 13,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 802,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.